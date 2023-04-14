43 mins ago - News
Lego breaks ground on billion-dollar Chesterfield plant
Lego officially broke ground on its new $1 billion manufacturing plant in Chesterfield yesterday.
Why it matters: The factory — set to be the company's only one in the U.S. — promises to bring 1,760 jobs to the region.
- Lego is already trying to fill 500 positions, per the company.
Details: Recent public job listings by the company include positions ranging from IT to human resources director.
- The company has said it expects to pay employees in the region an average wage of $60,000.
What's next: Lego plans to begin using its Chesterfield site to pack playsets next year, with full-scale production set for 2025.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.