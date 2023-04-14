Lego breaks ground on billion-dollar Chesterfield plant

Lego officially broke ground on its new $1 billion manufacturing plant in Chesterfield yesterday.

Why it matters: The factory — set to be the company's only one in the U.S. — promises to bring 1,760 jobs to the region.

Lego is already trying to fill 500 positions, per the company.

Details: Recent public job listings by the company include positions ranging from IT to human resources director.

The company has said it expects to pay employees in the region an average wage of $60,000.

What's next: Lego plans to begin using its Chesterfield site to pack playsets next year, with full-scale production set for 2025.