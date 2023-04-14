43 mins ago - News

Lego breaks ground on billion-dollar Chesterfield plant

Ned Oliver

A rendering illustrates plans for Lego's Chesterfield plant. Photo: Courtesy of Lego

Lego officially broke ground on its new $1 billion manufacturing plant in Chesterfield yesterday.

Why it matters: The factory — set to be the company's only one in the U.S. — promises to bring 1,760 jobs to the region.

  • Lego is already trying to fill 500 positions, per the company.

Details: Recent public job listings by the company include positions ranging from IT to human resources director.

  • The company has said it expects to pay employees in the region an average wage of $60,000.

What's next: Lego plans to begin using its Chesterfield site to pack playsets next year, with full-scale production set for 2025.

