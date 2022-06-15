Chesterfield County is getting a massive Lego factory.

What’s happening: The Danish company announced plans Wednesday for a $1 billion manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County.

It will be the company’s second North American manufacturing plant, joining a facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

The plant is slated for Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park and is scheduled to begin producing playsets in 2025.

The company says it will eventually employ more than 1,700 people and pay an average wage of $60,000 a year.

Why Chesterfield? Representatives of Lego cited the county’s proximity to East Coast transportation hubs and what the company described as a skilled manufacturing workforce in the region.

The company said the site also has space for a solar park it says will make the factory carbon neutral.

The state’s offer of $75 million in potential tax breaks probably didn’t hurt either.

Context: Chesterfield is already home to an array of manufacturing plants producing familiar products, including Maruchan ramen noodles, Sabra hummus and Trojan condoms.

What they’re saying: “Our factories are located close to our biggest markets, which shortens the distance our products have to travel,” Carsten Rasmussen, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The intrigue: Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Tuesday he loves the toy bricks, telling the crowd that he got up at 4 am because he was “so excited to play with Legos,” but in press materials, the company distanced itself from Youngkin's policies opposing critical race theory.

“We believe that all children should have equal access to opportunities to achieve their potential and have financially donated to organizations that support black children and educate all children about racial equality,” the company said in in its press materials.

What we’re watching: A spokesperson for Lego says it remains to be seen whether the factory will include any public-facing elements like tours or an outlet store.