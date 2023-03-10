Richmonders finally get some relief at the gas pump

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmonders are finally seeing some relief at the pump after last summer's high of nearly $5/gallon.

Driving the news: Richmond drivers spent an average of $3.21 for every gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data. That's down 6% year over year, and down 1% from January.

Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for American consumers, especially commuters.

Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.