Virginia's coming hurricane wind crisis

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The number of Richmond buildings vulnerable to hurricane-related wind damage could rise by more than 1,260% over the next 30 years.

51,700 buildings could be vulnerable by 2053, compared to 3,800 today.

That's based on new research from the nonprofit First Street Foundation, using peer-reviewed computer modeling of the intensity and tracks of more than 50,000 simulated tropical cyclones in a warming climate.

The researchers made projections for a 1-in-3,000-years storm, meaning such an event has a 0.0333% chance of hitting in any given year — a likelihood commonly used in setting building codes.

Why it matters: How hurricane-related wind damage risks are priced into insurance policies and whether they are disclosed to prospective home buyers has major implications for the real estate and insurance industries.

The threat will expand into inland areas previously considered out of reach for most such storms.

Zoom in: Of the 20 counties in the country expected to face some of the highest increases in economic losses over 30 years, nine are in Virginia.

By percentage, Newport News is expected to see a 157% increase, from an annual loss of $3.3 million in 2023 to $8.4 million in 2053.

But in gross cost, Virginia Beach is expected to grow from around a loss of $31 million in 2023 to $52 million in 2053 — about the same loss some parts of Florida see today.

💨 Of [very windy] note: Most of the counties expected to see the largest increases in maximum wind speeds over the next 30 years are in Central Virginia — places where historic building codes likely didn't account for hurricane force winds.

Amelia, Goochland, Chesterfield and Culpeper are four of the top five counties expected to see the highest increase in gust speeds by 2053.

Zoom out: More than 13.4 million properties nationwide will be newly exposed to tropical storm force or greater wind risk in 30 years.