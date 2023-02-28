Virginia budget stalemate boosts Richmond's casino chances

Lawmakers' decision to leave town without passing a budget could be good news for the city's casino prospects.

What's happening: The budget bill was Petersburg's last chance to block Richmond from holding a second gambling referendum.

State of play: If nothing changes, Richmond is in the clear to bring the issue before voters in November.

Meanwhile, supporters of Petersburg's casino proposal had been hoping a final budget deal between the House and Senate would include language that allowed Petersburg to move forward instead, or at least delay Richmond for another year.

Catch up fast: House and Senate budget negotiators gave up reaching a final deal over the weekend after they were unable to reach an agreement on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax cut proposal.

The decision leaves $3 billion in new revenue unspent.

Both sides held out hope that they'd continue negotiating and come back this spring with a compromise.

Between the lines: It's unclear whether it's realistic to expect lawmakers to finish negotiations and return to Richmond during a year when both parties are gearing up for 140 General Assembly elections.

And, as House Republicans noted earlier in the session, there's nothing that says lawmakers must amend the state's two-year budget in the second year.

What they're saying: Sen. Joe Morrissey, the most vocal backer of Petersburg's casino proposal, says he hasn't written off Petersburg's chances.

"Hope springs eternal," Morrissey said.

Mayor Levar Stoney, who has been pushing for a redo since city voters defeated the first casino referendum in 2021, did not comment.

💩 Worth noting: The stalemate may be good news for Stoney on the casino front, but the failure to pass a budget would also hurt the city.

Among other things, it would mean the city loses out on $100 million in additional state funding to address sewage overflows into the James River.

It also eliminates the possibility of increased state funding for local school districts and teacher raises.

What's next: Budget or no budget, lawmakers return to Richmond on April 17 to consider any amendments or vetoes handed down by Youngkin.