Richmond's $1 billion poop problem

Richmond is still dumping an average of 1.9 billion gallons of stormwater mixed with raw sewage into the James River every year.

Why it matters: It's gross, bad for the river and tremendously expensive to fix.

The state has ordered the city to stop sewer overflows by 2035, something the city estimates will cost more than $1 billion.

Without more outside financial support, city officials say they'd need to increase residents' wastewater bills by more than 200% to an average of $2,500 per year to cover the cost.

Context: The city's 19th-century sewer system combines stormwater with sewage, which made a lot of sense when both were being dumped into the river anyway.

But now that the sewer is hooked up to a modern treatment plant, it can't handle all the stormwater that floods the system when it rains.

So the system empties the excess, dubbed "combined sewer overflow," into the river.

What they're saying: "There's been a lot of progress, but this combined sewer system is very large, very complex and very old," April Bingham, the director of public utilities, told Richmond City Council members during a meeting last week.

What's happening: City officials, miffed by the sometimes-harsh words state lawmakers have used to describe the problem, touted their progress so far during the meeting.

In the past few decades, the city has undertaken several projects to reduce the overflow, including a massive holding tunnel underneath Maymont big enough to drive a tractor trailer through.

They say they've managed to reduce annual overflow from 5 billion gallons annually in 1970, when the city began studying the problem, to 1.9 billion.

And Bingham rejected characterizations by state lawmakers of the outflow as 100% sewage, arguing waste makes up at most 10% of the fluid.

What's next: The city is working on a plan to meet the 2035 deadline, but Bingham said the city's success will ultimately depend on the state's willingness to help shoulder the cost.