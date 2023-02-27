Richmond home prices leveled off in January

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmond home prices seem to be leveling off some after soaring for two years, per Redfin data.

Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

Yes, but: While prices dipped some in January, they're still up year over year, and metro Richmond's supply was at just one month, per the Richmond Association of Realtors — woefully short from the industry recommendation of three months to support a healthy market.

By the numbers: The Richmond metro’s median home sales price was $325,000 in January, per Redfin, up 4.8% from last year and down more than 3% from December.

RAR data puts the median price even higher at $345,000.

Inventory was up 27% from last year.

Homes sat on the market for a median of 26 days in January, up from 21 days last year.

Of note: The city of Richmond saw the biggest year-over-year drop in median sales price for single family homes in January, falling 11% to $280,000, while also seeing some of the steepest losses in listed and closed sales.

Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.

The national median home sales price in January was $383,000.

Sales are down more than 30% from the previous year.

As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.

What’s next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.

If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than in 2022.

The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't falling.