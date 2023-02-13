The Axios Local pizza bracket: Vote Richmond or go home
Nothing will bring our city together (or tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.
- We all have our favorites, whether it's 8 ½, Mary Angela's, Pizza Bones or Jo-Jo's.
Yes, but: Our best pizza is a point of civic pride.
State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket to crown the best pizza city.
- Will it be Chicago with its deep dish and tavern-style classics?
- Detroit with its baked squares?
- Or will it be Richmond and the simple awesomeness of our underrated food scene?
The bracket is set, and it's up to you, Richmond, to help vote us to the next round.
Our first-round matchup: We're up against Columbus.
Yep, Columbus 🤬ing Ohio — a city that makes giant cow sculptures out of butter. Annually. In summer.
- A city that erected this statue of Arnold Schwarzenegger — because he visits there.
- A city whose suburbs boast a field of over 100 6-foot-tall concrete ears of corn, for reasons unclear to everyone, including Columbusites (which is legit what they call themselves).
Y'all, Columbus is a city that takes the simple perfection of pizza, puts it on a cracker, is stingy with sauce and calls that a unique city style.
- We in Richmond call that a lunchable. And it's unacceptable. We must beat this city.
The first-round voting is open until 3pm Monday. If we win, we go to the next round.
Of note: 🚨 Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party.
