The Axios Local pizza bracket: Vote Richmond or go home

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a fistfight between two slices of pizza, with other types of pizza looking on.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Nothing will bring our city together (or tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.

Yes, but: Our best pizza is a point of civic pride.

State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket to crown the best pizza city.

  • Will it be Chicago with its deep dish and tavern-style classics?
  • Detroit with its baked squares?
  • Or will it be Richmond and the simple awesomeness of our underrated food scene?
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The bracket is set, and it's up to you, Richmond, to help vote us to the next round.

Our first-round matchup: We're up against Columbus.

Yep, Columbus 🤬ing Ohio — a city that makes giant cow sculptures out of butter. Annually. In summer.

  • A city that erected this statue of Arnold Schwarzenegger — because he visits there.
  • A city whose suburbs boast a field of over 100 6-foot-tall concrete ears of corn, for reasons unclear to everyone, including Columbusites (which is legit what they call themselves).

Y'all, Columbus is a city that takes the simple perfection of pizza, puts it on a cracker, is stingy with sauce and calls that a unique city style.

  • We in Richmond call that a lunchable. And it's unacceptable. We must beat this city.

The first-round voting is open until 3pm Monday. If we win, we go to the next round.

Of note: 🚨 Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party.

Vote here.

