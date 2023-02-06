1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Richmond is poised to add 6 more restaurants in February

🏩 A.M. Kitchen — Richmond's own virtual food hall — will open its third location at the end of the month near VCU at 815 W. Cary St., in the former Pita Pit space, which apparently closed last year.

🍳 Shorty's Diner — a 1950s-style diner serving breakfast and lunch all day until 2pm — opened its second Richmond location last week just off Midlothian Turnpike at 11161 Research Plaza Way.

🍖 Scott’s Shawarma in Scott's Addition opened a second location last week at 5401 Glenside Drive in a gas station near Floor & Decor.

🌶 Chao Tian Fu Spicy Hot Pot — a new hot pot restaurant focused on spicy pots — opens Friday at 9127 W. Broad St., in the T.J. Maxx shopping center.

🌮 Wong Taco's Midlothian location opened last week and is now open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday in Winterfield Crossing.

🫐 Blacker The Berry Juice Bar — a food truck-turned brick and mortar — is now open on 18th Street in Shockoe Bottom.

⛔️ Soul Taco's Raleigh location is officially closed after six months, per Triangle Business Journal.

