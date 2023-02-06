Richmond is poised to add 6 more restaurants in February
🏩 A.M. Kitchen — Richmond's own virtual food hall — will open its third location at the end of the month near VCU at 815 W. Cary St., in the former Pita Pit space, which apparently closed last year.
- The concept is six restaurants — Da' Best Damn Breakfast, Breakfast Chick, Flapjack Hut, Bite Me, Mr. Beast Burger and Pardon My Cheesesteak — will be under one roof and available for dine-in, pickup or delivery through all the major apps.
- Owner Curtiss Stancil launched the first A.M. Kitchen in 2020 out of Hatch Kitchen and now has locations in Chesterfield and Scott's Addition.
🍳 Shorty's Diner — a 1950s-style diner serving breakfast and lunch all day until 2pm — opened its second Richmond location last week just off Midlothian Turnpike at 11161 Research Plaza Way.
🍖 Scott’s Shawarma in Scott's Addition opened a second location last week at 5401 Glenside Drive in a gas station near Floor & Decor.
🌶 Chao Tian Fu Spicy Hot Pot — a new hot pot restaurant focused on spicy pots — opens Friday at 9127 W. Broad St., in the T.J. Maxx shopping center.
🌮 Wong Taco's Midlothian location opened last week and is now open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday in Winterfield Crossing.
🫐 Blacker The Berry Juice Bar — a food truck-turned brick and mortar — is now open on 18th Street in Shockoe Bottom.
⛔️ Soul Taco's Raleigh location is officially closed after six months, per Triangle Business Journal.
