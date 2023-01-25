Richmond's worst intersections for pedestrians

Data: Virginia Department of Transportation, Axios research; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The worst intersection in the city for pedestrians is at the bottom of Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom, an Axios analysis of VDOT crash data found.

What we found: The intersection of North 17th and East Broad streets, home to a sea of surface parking lots and a cursed Exxon station, was the site of 13 crashes involving pedestrians between 2015 and 2022, which resulted in 12 injuries and one fatality.

Also bad: The second and third worst spots were both adjacent to VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

The intersection of North Harrison and West Broad streets was the site of 12 crashes involving pedestrians.

And the intersection of Belvidere and West Main streets was the site of 11.

Flashback: At the end of last year, Richmond police pledged to increase traffic enforcement, citing in part a string of recent pedestrian fatalities.