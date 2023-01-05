1 hour ago - Politics
Flashback: When Virginia's House fell into chaos
As House Republicans in Washington, D.C., fight over who should lead the chamber, it's worth taking a moment to remember the time the Virginia Capitol fell into chaos amid a leadership fight.
Flashback: There was jeering, shouting and pounding on desks in the House of Delegates.
- It was 1998, and Democrats still dominated in Virginia. But Republicans had made big gains, putting them on the cusp of controlling half the House seats — if only Democrats would agree to seat three new GOP delegates before the vote for speaker.
- That's all per a Washington Post story from the time, shared this week by present-day political reporter Michael Pope at WCVE.
The loud play for power, which you can relive right now on YouTube courtesy of the Library of Virginia, didn't work, and after a five-hour standoff, Democrats re-elected their speaker.
