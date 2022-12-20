Richmond rent is finally falling — a little

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical rent is the average rent of the middle 30% of units; Chart: Axios Visuals

After a year of surging rents, prices are starting to dip — if only just a little.

Why it matters: The average rent in Richmond was up around 12% earlier this year and a whopping 24% since the start of the pandemic — and showed no signs of slowing down.

Some locals were getting hit hard at lease renewal time with landlords jacking monthly rates by hundreds of dollars just for tenants to stay put.

What's happening: Asking rent in Richmond declined by about 1.5% since the beginning of October, Michael Cobb, director of market analytics for CoStar Group, tells Axios.

Zillow puts the monthly drop at .60%.

Month-over-month prices are falling fastest in Raleigh (-1.3%), Austin (-1.2%), and Seattle (-1.1%), according to Zillow.

Yes, but: Rents aren't falling in every part of town. The West End saw a 2.4% increase since October, Cobb said, possibly due to "spillover pressure" from renter-magnet Scott's Addition.

Meanwhile, the biggest declines in the region were in eastern Henrico, where rent fell by 4.2%, and in Petersburg, where it dropped by 2.8%.

Cobb said those figures are likely connected to a rise in evictions creating more inventory.

Zoom out: Nationwide, November saw the largest month-over-month drop in rent prices — 0.4% — since Zillow started tracking this data in 2015, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The big picture: Rent prices have gotten crazy, jumping nationwide by an average of 36.9% in the past five years while hourly earnings only went up by 23%, per Zillow.