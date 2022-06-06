Richmond rent way up since start of pandemic

Data: CoStar; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Everywhere you look, the price of rent is up in Richmond — way up — and the trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year.

Driving the news: The average asking rent for metro Richmond is now $1,408 a month — a 12% increase year-over-year (May to May) and a 24% increase since the start of the pandemic, according to data shared with Axios by Michael Cobb, director of market analytics for commercial real estate research firm CoStar Group.

"We've had almost 1,200 people call in the last three months looking for an affordable place to stay," Jovan Burton, executive director for the Partnership for Housing Affordability, a Richmond-based nonprofit that's trying to address the region's lack of affordable housing, told Axios.

What's happening: Rent has gone up in Richmond and everywhere, but wages aren't rising at the same rate, Burton said.

The volume of calls the partnership is getting is the highest it's been in the agency's 18-year history, Burton added.

Details: Increasingly, Burton said, many recent calls are from people who need to move because their monthly rent has shot up at lease renewal. That includes:

A Richmond resident whose rent was raised from $610 to $825 a month.

Also in Richmond, a resident whose rent spiked from $1,176 to $1,376.

In Chesterfield, a resident had rent raised from $1,200 to $1,428.

And the largest spike, also in Chesterfield, where an elderly resident was told the apartment rent would go from $1,057 to $1,400.

What they're saying: "It's very important to note that literally everyone needs affordable housing," Burton said. "No one can pay 80% of their income in housing. The difference is, for the people on the lower income range, there are fewer options. The people at the bottom are getting squeezed out."

Of note: CoStar's data shows Richmond is affordable compared to other markets, Cobb said, using what percentage of income Richmonders would need to spend on rent.

In 2019, renting in Richmond required 20% of the median income; now it's 23% — below the national average of 27%, Cobb said.

Yes, but: CoStar's data uses the region's median income — $75,000 per household — to judge affordability, Cobb said.

The median household income in the city of Richmond, according to the latest census data, is $51,421.

And 49% of all Richmond households report an income under $50,000.

What we're watching: As trends suggest Richmond is becoming a destination for residents from other pricier cities, it's likely to only exacerbate the affordability crunch.

"People are moving from other places to Richmond because it's more affordable than where they are, but that doesn't do anything for the people already here," Burton said.