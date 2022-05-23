Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.

The data, compiled by Apartment List, shows Richmond ranks fifth in the nation for cities with the highest percentage of apartment searching coming from outside the city.

By the numbers: 47.6% of Richmond apartment searches are coming from outside of the metro area. Of those searches,