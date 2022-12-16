A breakdown of Youngkin's 2023 budget proposal
Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his budget proposal, which will go before the General Assembly when it convenes next month.
Here's what's in it…
💸 $1 billion in tax cuts, including a reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5%.
🏗 $450 million to develop sites for economic development projects.
🍎 $100 million for teacher retention bonuses.
💩 $100 million for Richmond to help stop the city's sewer system from overflowing into the river when it rains.
🏫 $50 million for his lab school push.
🚧 $12 million to demolish the Pocahontas Building on Main Street, which has been temporarily serving as the General Assembly building.
🏈 $500,000 to plan for a potential relocation of the Commanders to Virginia — a project that appeared to have been shelved during the last legislative session.
What's next: House Republicans and Senate Democrats will use the proposal as a starting point for reaching a compromise that can pass both chambers.
Go deeper via the Virginia Mercury.
