A breakdown of Youngkin's 2023 budget proposal

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Robb Hill for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his budget proposal, which will go before the General Assembly when it convenes next month.

Here's what's in it…

💸 $1 billion in tax cuts, including a reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5%.

🏗 $450 million to develop sites for economic development projects.

🍎 $100 million for teacher retention bonuses.

💩 $100 million for Richmond to help stop the city's sewer system from overflowing into the river when it rains.

🏫 $50 million for his lab school push.

🚧 $12 million to demolish the Pocahontas Building on Main Street, which has been temporarily serving as the General Assembly building.

🏈 $500,000 to plan for a potential relocation of the Commanders to Virginia — a project that appeared to have been shelved during the last legislative session.

What's next: House Republicans and Senate Democrats will use the proposal as a starting point for reaching a compromise that can pass both chambers.

Go deeper via the Virginia Mercury.