1 hour ago - News
Every season in Richmond is getting warmer
You're not imagining it, especially on this high-of-63 December day: The seasons are getting warmer.
Driving the news: Every season is warmer today than in 1970, with average winter temperatures increasing the most, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research and journalism organization.
In Richmond, average winter temperatures are nearly 4°F warmer today than in the 1970s.
- And the coldest days are less cold by more than 74°F on average, per Climate Central.
Winter warming is good news for locals' heat bills and people who hate the cold, but bad news for snow-fed water supplies and the overall environment.
- Plus, overall seasonal warming means spring and fall allergies are harsher and last longer — and mosquitoes tend to stick around longer, too.
