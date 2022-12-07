Every season in Richmond is getting warmer

You're not imagining it, especially on this high-of-63 December day: The seasons are getting warmer.

Driving the news: Every season is warmer today than in 1970, with average winter temperatures increasing the most, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research and journalism organization.

In Richmond, average winter temperatures are nearly 4°F warmer today than in the 1970s.

And the coldest days are less cold by more than 74°F on average, per Climate Central.

Image: Courtesy of Climate Central

Winter warming is good news for locals' heat bills and people who hate the cold, but bad news for snow-fed water supplies and the overall environment.