When mosquitoes will die in Richmond

Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus.

Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature.

What's happening: Climate change has extended mosquito season in most of the country, including Richmond, Thomas Dobrinska, entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control, tells Axios.

But some good news: This could be the week the little 🤬s finally die, Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette tells Axios.

"I think Friday night or Saturday night have a legit shot to get below 30°F for four to five hours," Sublette said, and below freezing for several hours is exactly what's needed to kill them for good.

Be smart: Mosquitoes survive best when the temperature is between 50-95°F, and some species never die — they just burrow into trees and come out as the weather gets warm to find a "blood meal," Dobrinska said.