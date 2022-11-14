When mosquitoes will die in Richmond
Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus.
Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature.
What's happening: Climate change has extended mosquito season in most of the country, including Richmond, Thomas Dobrinska, entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control, tells Axios.
But some good news: This could be the week the little 🤬s finally die, Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette tells Axios.
- "I think Friday night or Saturday night have a legit shot to get below 30°F for four to five hours," Sublette said, and below freezing for several hours is exactly what's needed to kill them for good.
Be smart: Mosquitoes survive best when the temperature is between 50-95°F, and some species never die — they just burrow into trees and come out as the weather gets warm to find a "blood meal," Dobrinska said.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.