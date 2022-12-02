Richmond restaurant news: At least 6 new dining options in December

The dining room and bar at Botanya. Image: Courtesy of the restaurant

Richmond is teeming with new dining options this month, and even more places are expected to open throughout December.

⛳️ ICYMI, though I know you didn't since it's seemingly the most reported "eatertainment" opening ever, The Park at RVA is now open Wednesday through Sunday in the Diamond District.

🧀 Truckle Cheesemongers opened two weeks ago in its new Devil's Triangle home at 714 N. Sheppard St.

The spot serves cheese boards, grilled cheese, charcuterie and wine and beer for dine-in or to-go daily.

🤫 Uliveto, the fish-heavy, Mediterranean-focused restaurant from the Gersi folks, opened quietly this week in the former Secco Wine Bar space in the Fan.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5-9pm for its soft opening.

🍲 Botanya Restaurant, the Carytown Italian and Spanish fusion restaurant, opens today at 4pm and will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Check out the menu.

The restaurant is booked through Saturday, but walk-ins are OK at the bar.

🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, the Richmond location for the award-winning Northern Virginia restaurant, is opening next week in Scott's Addition, in the former Perch spot.

The restaurant serves traditional and modern takes on Indian cuisine.

It may launch takeout and delivery this weekend for trial runs, so check Instagram for the latest.

🍔 Eazzy Burger, the Ardent and ZZQ folks' burger joint love child, will open mid-December.

🥘 Hot Pot 757, the Chinese hot pots and Korean barbecue restaurant that opened on Broad last month, has a Chesterfield location on Robious Road next to Total Wine in the works.

😢 The Broken Tulip will close at the end of the year after five years in Carytown, the restaurant announced on Instagram this week.