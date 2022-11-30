A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland

The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.

Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.

What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes featuring every possible kind of ramp, shoot and tunnel. (👋 Ned here, resident Putt Putt enthusiast. I played a round and think it's easily the nicest course in the region.)

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🍺 On the other side of venue, there's a beer hall with self-service taps and private rooms with golf simulators.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🎟️ There's also a 200-seat auditorium for live music and comedy shows and a 200-person banquet hall for corporate functions.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🍽️ And six restaurant stalls are scattered around the venue, with offerings ranging from pizza to sushi.

Details: The Park is right next to Interstate 95/64, but still feels relatively hidden in the second floor of an industrial building not far from Hardywood and the Diamond.

For now, it will open at 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with late night hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

The venue is family friendly before 7pm, when it transitions to 21+.

What they're saying: "Three years from now, this is going to be Scott's Addition No. 2," The Park's manager, Orcun Turkay, says of the neighborhood.