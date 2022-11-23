Where to take your out-of-town guests

Last week, we asked what your must-show Richmond attractions are when you have visitors in town, and boy, did y'all answer.

Here are Axios Richmond readers' picks for visitor things to do to round out Southern Living's recommendations, which included Monument Avenue and the Poe Museum.

Museums

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Photo: Carlos Bernate for The Washington Post via Getty Images

VMFA, The Valentine, Black History Museum, Virginia Museum of History & Culture, ICA, American Civil War Museum , Virginia Holocaust Museum — there's nary a Richmond museum y'all didn't recommend visitors see.

All are open all weekend, but here are some specific picks for this weekend:

🎸 VMFA is open on Thanksgiving and its "Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art" is still going strong.

Museum admission is free, and adult tickets for "Storied Strings" are $16.

🚂 The Model Railroad Show is on at the Science Museum of Virginia with eight different train displays and rides on the Teddy Bear Express.

Friday through Sunday, and adult admission is $16.

🍺 "Cheers, Virginia!" — an exhibition that explores the history of booze in Virginia — is still going at the newly renovated Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Open all weekend beginning Friday, and adult admission is $10.

Shopping districts and neighborhoods

Carytown. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

🛍 No visit to Richmond would be complete without a trip to Carytown, Church Hill or Scott's Addition, our readers say, and since Small Business Saturday is this weekend, it's the perfect time to check out the local shops.

Outdoors

The T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge goes across the James River. Photo: John McDonnell/Washington Post via Getty Images

🥾 It's going to be a gorgeous, mild-weather weekend and readers had tons of great outdoors suggestions for visitors, including:

Maymont, Belle Isle, a walk across T-Pott, the Canal Walk (don't forget to check out the murals), Hollywood Cemetery and even whitewater rafting, which Riverside Outfitters tells Axios can happen in the offseason by contacting the shop.

"Rumors of War" by artist Kehinde Wiley. Photo: Steve Helber/AP

💭 Karri's thought bubble: I love all of these suggestions, but one of my new favorite ways to show off Richmond is through contrasts.