Toppled Jefferson Davis statue goes on display at The Valentine

A statue of Jefferson Davis that once loomed over Monument Avenue is back on display, but this time lying on its back and splattered in paint.

What's happening: On Wednesday, The Valentine museum unveiled the first exhibit of a Confederate statue removed by the city in 2020, opting to display the piece the way protesters left it after ripping it off its pedestal.

What they're saying: The damage and layers of paint only add to the statue's value as a historic object, the museum's leaders say.

The statue of the former Confederate president now tells the story both of how white city leaders worked to recast the Confederacy into a noble cause and how social justice protesters forcefully rejected that narrative, Christina Vida, a curator at the museum, told reporters at the unveiling.

Zoom in: Vida said the museum took pains to preserve every detail of the statue, including the remnants of a toilet paper noose protesters had hung around Davis' neck.

The details: The statue is on loan for at least six months from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

The museum is offering free admission on Wednesdays as long as the statue is on display.

And at 1pm on Wednesdays, The Valentine is offering guided tours of the studio of the museum's first president, Edward Valentine, who originally sculpted the Davis statue.

What's next: The museum is surveying visitors about how to reinterpret Valentine's studio, which contains works ranging from busts glorifying the Confederacy to racist caricatures.