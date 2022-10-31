Richmond's most haunted places

Data: Tim Renner via Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Richmond is filled with haunted places:

🧛 The Richmond Vampire is still entombed at Hollywood Cemetery.

👻 A "friendly" ghost walks the Governor's Mansion.

😱 And a disembodied bride walks the grounds of Tuckahoe Plantation.

Why it matters: The Axios Visuals team thought it would be a fun Halloween treat for readers to dig into this dataset of supposedly haunted places collected and organized from reader submissions to the 25-year-old paranormal website The Shadowlands.

Check them out. If you dare.