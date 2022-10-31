1 hour ago - Things to Do
Richmond's most haunted places
Richmond is filled with haunted places:
- 🧛 The Richmond Vampire is still entombed at Hollywood Cemetery.
- 👻 A "friendly" ghost walks the Governor's Mansion.
- 😱 And a disembodied bride walks the grounds of Tuckahoe Plantation.
Why it matters: The Axios Visuals team thought it would be a fun Halloween treat for readers to dig into this dataset of supposedly haunted places collected and organized from reader submissions to the 25-year-old paranormal website The Shadowlands.
Check them out. If you dare.
