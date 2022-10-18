Richmonders bought that pirate ship houseboat, and it’s now an Airbnb

The pirate ship houseboat is now on Airbnb. Image: Courtesy of Lauren DeMarco

The pirate ship houseboat that went viral in August when a Northern Neck man listed it for sale was snapped up by a Richmond couple — and it's now available to rent via Airbnb.

Why it matters: Richmonders know a good pirate ship houseboat when they see one.

Richmond entrepreneur Lauren DeMarco saw the listing making the rounds on social media and joked to her husband, "Do you want to buy a pirate ship?" she tells Axios.

Of course he did. So the two made the 90-minute drive to Callao to check it out. They were the first to show up in person to see the boat, which helped seal the deal.

The intrigue: They ran into a snag when it came to finding a place to dock it, but "Captain Dan" Corder — the man who built and sold them the pirate ship — came through with a suggestion.

They could buy his neighbor's house, which happened to also be the historic home of Benjamin Franklin Lewis, the man who invented the modern crab pot.

They did, and now both the house and pirate ship are available to rent as of last week on Airbnb.

Inside the the Jolly Lodger. Image: Courtesy of Lauren DeMarco

Details: The Jolly Lodger (the pirate ship) rents for $292 a night (and is already booked for most of October, some of November and for Christmas).