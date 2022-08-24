1 hour ago - Real Estate

Buy this pirate ship houseboat for sale in Virginia

Karri Peifer
A houseboat that looks like pirate ship
Photo courtesy of "Captain Dan" Corder

Ahoy, house hunters! if you're fed up with the local housing market, maybe it's time to look seaward.

What's happening: A Northern Neck man is selling this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 45-foot-long pirate ship houseboat for just $49,000 — basically the median home sale price in 1977.

A houseboat that looks like pirate ship - and covered in skeletons sitting on it
"Surrender the Booty," as she's called now, is docked in the Potomac River. Photo courtesy of "Captain Dan" Corder

Details: "Surrender the Booty," as she's called now, is docked in the Potomac River, but owner "Captain Dan" Corder tells Axios she sails — and an experienced pirate helmsman could navigate her through the Bay and into the James with no problem.

  • The pirate ship includes a functional kitchen and a full skeleton crew. Both convey.
A houseboat that looks like pirate ship - with a skeleton inside at the wheel
Photo courtesy of "Captain Dan" Corder
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more