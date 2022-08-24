1 hour ago - Real Estate
Buy this pirate ship houseboat for sale in Virginia
Ahoy, house hunters! if you're fed up with the local housing market, maybe it's time to look seaward.
What's happening: A Northern Neck man is selling this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 45-foot-long pirate ship houseboat for just $49,000 — basically the median home sale price in 1977.
Details: "Surrender the Booty," as she's called now, is docked in the Potomac River, but owner "Captain Dan" Corder tells Axios she sails — and an experienced pirate helmsman could navigate her through the Bay and into the James with no problem.
- The pirate ship includes a functional kitchen and a full skeleton crew. Both convey.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.