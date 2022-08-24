Buy this pirate ship houseboat for sale in Virginia

Ahoy, house hunters! if you're fed up with the local housing market, maybe it's time to look seaward.

What's happening: A Northern Neck man is selling this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 45-foot-long pirate ship houseboat for just $49,000 — basically the median home sale price in 1977.

"Surrender the Booty," as she's called now, is docked in the Potomac River. Photo courtesy of "Captain Dan" Corder

Details: "Surrender the Booty," as she's called now, is docked in the Potomac River, but owner "Captain Dan" Corder tells Axios she sails — and an experienced pirate helmsman could navigate her through the Bay and into the James with no problem.

The pirate ship includes a functional kitchen and a full skeleton crew. Both convey.