Jasper owners opening new cocktail bar in Church Hill

The guys behind The Jasper in Carytown are opening a new cocktail bar and restaurant in Church Hill, this one focused on tropical-inspired drinks — and it will have a slushie machine.

Why it matters: Slushie machines are awesome. Cocktails by The Jasper folks are even better.

The Emerald Lounge will open in early 2023 at 2416 Jefferson Ave., a month or so after the team's adjacent noodles-focused concept, Slurp! Ramen, which co-owner Kevin Liu tells Axios they hope to have open by the end of the year.

The interior will be "a contemporary take on a tropical escape inspired by the bars of 1970s LA and 1920s Cuba," per the release.