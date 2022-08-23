New restaurants are headed to Richmond

🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped.

🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.

🇬🇷 The Crazy Greek is opening a new location in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center on Hull Street, about two miles closer to the I-288 exit from its other Chesterfield location, which closed in March, per BizSense.

🍦 Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. out of Roanoke opened a Richmond location Friday in the Village Shopping Center at 7017 Three Chopt Road, RTD reports.

🍹 Meanwhile, Lady N'awlins will close at the end of service Sunday, Sept. 4, after just under 12 years in business and will operate with limited hours and offerings until then.

The restaurant said on Instagram that escalating costs and the effect of the pandemic on the industry drove the decision.

🦪 Richmonder-owned Rappahannock Oyster Bar closed its D.C. Union Market location last week after the market owners told the restaurant to vacate, co-owner Travis Croxton told Washingtonian.