New restaurants are headed to Richmond
🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped.
🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
🇬🇷 The Crazy Greek is opening a new location in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center on Hull Street, about two miles closer to the I-288 exit from its other Chesterfield location, which closed in March, per BizSense.
🍦 Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. out of Roanoke opened a Richmond location Friday in the Village Shopping Center at 7017 Three Chopt Road, RTD reports.
🍹 Meanwhile, Lady N'awlins will close at the end of service Sunday, Sept. 4, after just under 12 years in business and will operate with limited hours and offerings until then.
- The restaurant said on Instagram that escalating costs and the effect of the pandemic on the industry drove the decision.
🦪 Richmonder-owned Rappahannock Oyster Bar closed its D.C. Union Market location last week after the market owners told the restaurant to vacate, co-owner Travis Croxton told Washingtonian.
More Richmond stories
