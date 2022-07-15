A new rooftop bar and more Richmond restaurant news

Here's this week's heaping serving of local restaurant news.

Sloop: John B’s rooftop bar opened Thursday at the island-style taco bar that restaurateur Garland Taylor (Home Team Grill, Twin Hickory Tavern) opened at Regency Square (Quioccasin side) in November.

Live music, games and, of course, drinks and tacos will all be happening on the rooftop.

In other rooftop bar news, New York Deli's looks ready and is hosting private parties, but it should be open to the public by the end of the month.

Brunch Jr. is now open in Scott's Addition. Bear with me: It's in the Lunch side of Lunch | Supper and serves a smaller version of the former Fan District Brunch restaurant's menu. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 9am to 3pm.

Hangry Joe's — the Nashville-style hot chicken chain Sweet Frog founder Derek Cha launched last year — is opening its third local (and 10th nationally) location in the former Sugar Shack space on Parham Road.

Billy Pie closed its Patterson and Three Chopt pizza joint last week, but will be moving soon to Manchester, inside Basic City Beer Co.

In the meantime, you can still pick up their frozen pies at specialty grocers all over town.

Pies and Cakes Bakery opened this week in Carver and is now open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-2pm.

Chicken Fiesta is opening its sixth local location on Brook Road in a former Hardee's in Lakeside, WRIC reports. It should open this fall.