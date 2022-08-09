46 mins ago - Politics
Youngkin denounces FBI raid on Trump
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who worked hard to keep Donald Trump at arm's length during his campaign last year, came to the former president's defense Tuesday.
What's happening: In a tweet, Youngkin called reports the FBI searched Trump's home a "stunning move."
- "Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy," he wrote.
Between the lines: It's the best sign yet Youngkin is focused on a presidential run, writes the New York Times' Jonathan Martin.
- "This is a message for national GOP primary voters, not the many DOJ and FBI employees who call Virginia home."
Of note: Fact checkers have repeatedly debunked Youngkin's claims that the U.S. Department of Justice labeled school parents as terrorists.
