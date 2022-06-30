Virginia's eviction protections are over

Virginia's rent relief program is out of money, and pandemic-era eviction protections are expiring at the end of the day.

The big picture: Virginia, once host to some of the top evicting cities in the country, transformed itself into a model for relief during the pandemic.

Eviction filings have dropped more than 350% since the beginning of the pandemic, according to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Why it matters: Renter-friendly policies are ending at a time when housing has never been more expensive, and housing advocates worry about what comes next.

What they're saying: "I expect the dockets to start to explode in August and September," Christie Marra, the director of housing policy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, tells Axios.

What's happening: The state's rent relief program stopped accepting new applications last month after distributing more than $745 million in aid.

And as of July 1, a requirement extending the notice landlords must give before filing an eviction lawsuit from five to 14 days expires.

Landlords will also no longer be required to help tenants apply for aid and other financial resources before pursuing eviction.

"That is all the big things that made a difference," Martin Wegbreit, the director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, tells Axios. "We're not keeping anything."

Between the lines: Housing advocates had hoped eviction protections would be extended or made permanent, but prospects dimmed after Republicans regained the House of Delegates and executive mansion.

House Republicans rejected most proposals for new tenant protections.

And Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed two bills that found bipartisan support, including legislation aimed at making it easier for local governments to rein in slumlords.

Youngkin called the measure "unnecessary and duplicative" in his official communications to the General Assembly.

Context: Rent in the metro area has increased 12% since last year, and affordable housing nonprofits say they've been swamped with calls.

Zoom in: Evictions are already picking up in the Richmond area.

The new owners of a Henrico County apartment complex, the Pointe at River City, filed eviction lawsuits against more than 230 tenants this month, according to online court records.

Of note: Limited federal eviction protections still apply, but only to certain properties that benefit from federal housing programs or were purchased with federally backed mortgages.