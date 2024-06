Press Coffee, Crepes & Cocktails' downtown Raleigh location opens Tuesday, owner Jason Cox tells Axios. Why it matters: It's a welcome addition to the area, which is seeing a reshuffling of restaurants coming out of the pandemic, with some longtime haunts closing and several new operators moving in. Since opening in the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, Press has become one of the city's most popular brunch spots.

State of play: After building two successful locations — in Graham and downtown Durham — Cox is betting that downtown Raleigh will also warm to Press' offerings of sweet and savory crepes, daily brunch and an extensive coffee and cocktail menu.

Located on the bottom level of Hillsborough Street's newest tower, 400H, Cox was drawn to the growing density of businesses and apartments along the street.

What to expect: The 4,600-square-foot restaurant is open seven days a week and offers dine-in and takeaway service.

The menu is split between breakfast, sweet and savory crepes and sandwiches and salads.

In addition to coffee, expect beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

Location: 400 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7am-6pm.

Saturday through Sunday, 9am-3pm

The peach cobbler cheesecake crepe. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios