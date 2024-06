Share on email (opens in new window)

The Soccer Tournament, during which men's and women's teams compete in 7-on-7 games for two $1 million prizes, is returning to Cary's WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. Why it matters: This is the high-profile soccer tournament's second year in existence.

Last year's tournament featured star players such as Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Heather O'Reilly, and drew 35,000 spectators to Cary.

What's new: Of the teams that applied for entry, 48 men's teams and 8 women's teams will compete June 5-10.

Last year, 32 men's teams competed. Women's teams also competed with men's teams for one overall prize.

What we're watching: The first games start at 8:30am Wednesday.