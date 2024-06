The EDIT sale, a designer pop-up offering luxury brands at steep discounts, is coming to Raleigh for the first time June 4-5. Why it matters: The EDIT sale has become a wildly popular semi-annual event in Charlotte since its 2016 inception. The sale routine generates hours-long lines.

What to expect: A selection of about 3,000 designer items at 50-80% off retail prices — some will be as low as about $75. Expect women's clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from brands like Alemais and Ulla Johnson.

Other things you should know about the sale:

No returns, exchanges or refunds.

The following items are not allowed into the shop: Bags, diaper bags, shopping bags, strollers and coats.

The sale is in a big (7,000-square-foot) warehouse, and it'll have an open dressing room.

Pro tip: Wear leggings or biker shorts so you can try clothes on easily.

What they're saying: "We've been hearing about Raleigh's fashion scene for a while," spokesperson Hope DeShazer told Axios. "We had a lot of women drive in from Raleigh for our sale in Charlotte,

If you go: The pop-up will be at 1020 E Whitaker Mill Road June 4-5 from 10am-7pm both days.