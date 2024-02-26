5 things to know about the designer consignment sale at Camp North End

The season's sale is packed with pattern and color. Photo: Brianna Crane

The semi-annual EDIT sale is back this week, filling a warehouse at Camp North End with 5,000+ items from brands like Proenza, Ulla Johnson and Sue Sartor.

Flashback: The sale started in 2016 as a clothing swap between Stephanie Bissell, Shelly Landau and Jennifer Shelton. Now dozens of Capitol- and Poole Shop-loving ladies consign their gently used (or new with tags!) items.

Stop by: The sale runs Feb. 28 to March 3. Hours are 10am-8pm Wednesday-Thursday; 10am-6pm Friday-Saturday; and 10am-4pm Sunday.

The address is 201 Camp North End Road, right across from the food stalls. The easiest place to park is the Mount entrance lot (774 Statesville Ave.)

No bags, coats or strollers are allowed inside, and you can pay with cash, card or Zelle.

Here's what to know about this spring's sale.

1. This year they're sorting racks by price.

If you've been to the sale before, you know these racks are packed like sardines. To make your treasure hunt a little easier, racks will be arranged by price this time around: $100-$200; $200-$500; and $500+.

The space will still be sorted by category (shoes in one area, tops, dresses, jeans, etc.).

Clothing sizes range from women's 0-12 and shoes are 5.5-11.

2. Personal stylists will be around to help on Saturday.

Six personal stylists will be on-site Saturday to offer free advice, whether you need help finding the perfect piece or inspiration for styling your finds in fresh ways.

3. Small businesses are popping up on Sunday.

Buy a Kashmir Craft scarf or grab cocktail ingredients from The Cocktailery. They'll also have Freya straw hats, Blaire's Belts and Coco Leto, among other brands.

4. They have more pieces under $100.

The EDIT sale creators have adjusted pricing so pieces from brands Ulla Johnson and Sea New York are tagged around $100 (typical retail is $200-$500).

I've previewed the last 10 sales, and this season's under $200 inventory is stronger than in years past.

A large portion of inventory is under $200 this season. Photo: Brianna Crane

5. Some of the better deals are at the high end.

The $200-$500 range is where you get the best bang for your buck. For example, I've found 100% silk dresses priced around $300 at the EDIT sale that retail for $1,200-$1,500.

This season, a 2019 Oscar de la Renta poppy-printed maxi for $495 caught my eye. It likely retailed for $3,000-$5,000.

I also scouted a 100% silk Tory Burch dress (like-new) for $175.

Look out for designers like Dries Van Noten, Erdem, Rosie Assoulin, La DoubleJ and Agua Bendita.

Yes, but: Don't get too hung up on names. Look for cottons, silks, linens and other natural fibers for high-quality pieces.

This adorable Agua Bendita mini dress in a funky bird and botanical print is $285. Photo: Brianna Crane

100% silk like-new Tory Burch dress for $175. Can be worn spring through fall in Charlotte. Photo: Brianna Crane