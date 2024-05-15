The historic home from "Bull Durham" is for sale in Old North Durham for $1.6 million. Why it matters: Built in 1880, the stately home is instantly recognizable to anyone who's seen the 1988 Kevin Costner baseball film as where Susan Sarandon's character Annie lives.

What they're saying: "It's one of the oldest houses in Durham still standing. It has a long history as a terrific home, but then you add the pop culture significance with Bull Durham," says Adam Dickinson, a Realtor with Nest Realty, which has the listing.

The current owners, who've lived in the property since 2020, updated the kitchen, bathrooms and some lighting, among other upgrades, per Dickinson.

Context: The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is on a 0.72-acre lot at 911 N. Mangum St. It's walkable to neighborhood restaurants, breweries and shops. And it's just up the street from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Other features include:

3,733 square feet

Covered front porch

Expansive front and back yards

Screened-in porch

Backyard shed

The film's clawfoot tub remains in the house, per Dickinson.

Our thought bubble: You should move here if you, like Annie, "believe in the Church of Baseball."

Take a look around. All photos are courtesy of Adam Dickinson Realty Group/PrecisionVue Media.