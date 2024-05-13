UNC-Chapel Hill'sBoard of Trustees voted on Monday to move $2.3 million from funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the university and instead put it toward public safety efforts, WUNC reported.
The replacement policy the UNC System is considering does not include outlined responsibilities for diversity staff. It calls for individual schools to comply by changing job titles and position descriptions in those areas and to note "reductions in force and spending," Axios previously reported.
Flashback: In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court transformed UNC's admissions process, ruling that it discriminated against white and Asian American applicants by giving more weight to applicants from underrepresented groups.
What they're saying: During the specially called meeting, the board of trustees — appointed by the UNC Board of Governors and the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly — pointed to the recent pro-Palestinian protests at UNC as a reason for shifting money toward public safety.
"When you destroy property or you take down the U.S. flag and you have to put up gates around it — that costs money," UNC Board of Trustees member Marty Kotis said, per WUNC. "It's imperative that we have the proper resources for law enforcement to protect the campus."