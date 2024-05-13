Long before Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon took up the cause, a few friends were daydreaming at a bar in 2019 about Raleigh landing a Major League Baseball expansion team. Why it matters: That conversation — unlike many that take place over drinks — turned into the grassroots MLB Raleigh movement that's put a sense of momentum and community behind the city's potential bid.

Driving the news: Founded by N.C. State alums Lou Pascucci, Ryan Foose and Will Gadd, MLB Raleigh has held events that bring thousands of baseball fans together and designed merch that is spreading throughout the Triangle.

The group's hats — featuring a prominent cursive R — have become particularly popular around the city, with MLB Raleigh selling around 7,000 hats so far and new designs frequently selling out quickly, according to Foose. (Foose, a graphic designer, has created many sports logos.)

The group is also constantly sifting through data, noting whenever it's relevant to the Triangle's growth projections or that Raleigh's TV market is larger than other expansion hopefuls like Nashville, Salt Lake City and San Antonio — and is essentially tied with Charlotte and Portland.

Between the lines: Grassroots efforts by fans can have a real impact, helping convince decision-makers that an idea is worth pursuing because people will be there to support it.

Last decade, after years of lobbying, the Bring Back the Buzz campaign in Charlotte, for example, helped bring back the Charlotte Hornets moniker to replace the less popular Charlotte Bobcats nickname.

Foose says MLB Raleigh meets regularly with government officials, Dundon's team and community groups.

Reality check: Despite the momentum Raleigh's seen with Dundon coming aboard and political leaders working behind the scenes, landing a team will be extremely competitive.

It would probably be 2028 before any new teams started competing, the Associated Press noted. Trendy markets like Nashville have a lot of momentum, and Charlotte is likely to be a contender, too.

Dundon would need to bring more financial backers into the fold and a public-private partnership on a stadium likely would be needed.

What they're saying: "We really feel strongly that there is no other city (looking to land an MLB team) that has the financial, political and community support to the level of Raleigh," Foose told Axios.