JTI's new headquarters will be at One North Hills Tower. Photo: Kane Realty

JT International U.S.A. plans to relocate its U.S. headquarters from New Jersey to Raleigh, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the city. Why it matters: JTI, a fast-growing tobacco firm, is the latest in a growing list of Japanese companies to put down roots in North Carolina. This spring, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the state to highlight the increasing business ties between Japan and North Carolina.

Zoom in: JTI's local offices will open later this year at Kane Realty's One North Hills Tower at North Hills in Midtown, according to a JTI statement.

The company is hiring for roles in a range of fields, including sales, customer service, administration, marketing, finance and human resources.

JTI U.S.A.'s general manager and president Corrado Mautone called Raleigh a "vibrant and growing city with a top-of-its-class talent pool for recruitment of new employees."

Between the lines: JTI already has a relationship with North Carolina: It contracts with tobacco farms here, and it has a large buying station in Wilson, per the company.

The company did not receive any incentives for its relocation to North Carolina, spokesperson Emil Weiss told Axios. JTI also declined to disclose the salaries of the new Raleigh jobs.

"We are confident that we are highly competitive in terms of salary and benefits that we offer employees," Weiss said.

Zoom out: Other recent announcements from Japanese firms expanding into North Carolina include Ricoh, a printing company that's opening a new center on N.C. State University's Centennial Campus.

And Fujifilm Diosynth said recently it'll invest $1.2 billion and create an additional 680 jobs at its under-construction biomanufacturing facility in Holly Springs by 2031.

What they're saying: "It's great to see another international company choose North Carolina for its top-flight workforce, number one business environment and extraordinary quality of life," Gov. Cooper said of JTI in the company's statement.