Ricoh, a Japanese printing company expanding into 3D printing, is opening a new center on N.C. State University's Centennial Campus. Why it matters: Ricoh joins the long list of Japanese companies that have invested in North Carolina in recent years — a trend that was recently highlighted by the Japanese Prime Minister visiting the Tar Heel State.

Driving the news: Ricoh plans to initially invest $1.8 million in the center, which Carsten Bruhn, the head of Ricoh's U.S. operations, said it will use to partner with faculty on projects and recruit engineering talent.

Bruhn declined to speculate how many people will work at the engineering center, saying it depends on how successful the company is in expanding 3D printing into the health care field and other industries.

State of play: N.C. State's Centennial Campus has long been used by the university and the state to attract businesses to operate near researchers and students.