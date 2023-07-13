N.C. State has submitted plans for a new lab building on its Centennial Campus — the first phase of an ambitious push to bring more private companies and density to the research campus.

Why it matters: Centennial Campus has been one of N.C. State's and Raleigh's strongest economic drivers in recent years, helping the school expand its engineering program and become a landing spot for several tech companies.

Firms like ABB have long had a presence on the campus and tech companies like Red Hat and Bandwidth have used it as a launching pad before growing into much larger enterprises.

Of note: When Amazon was considering Raleigh during its HQ2 tours, the company pitched the idea of building high-rise towers near Centennial Campus.

Catch up quick: N.C. State won a rezoning from the city in 2021 that would allow for it to significantly expand its Centennial Campus, including adding buildings up to 28 stories tall on parts of it.

The school is billing the vision as its "Innovation District," which will eventually be a 30-acre dense, urban area featuring lab and office spaces, and potentially housing options.

Details: The first lab building would be located on the campus' Block 07, which sits just north of the school's new Plant Sciences Building.

The building will have 350,000 square feet of lab and research space — roughly the same size as a lab building that is being proposed near the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

A parking deck would be built on the adjacent Block 04.

Between the lines: The office market has changed dramatically in recent months, as remote work continues to hold great traction. The former Citrix office, which sits completely empty now in downtown Raleigh, is a prime example of the struggles facing the sector.

But lab space, like the school is proposing, has proved more resilient, since such work must typically be done in person.

Downtown Raleigh is now even considering recruiting more lab developers as a way to revive foot traffic.

What we're watching: A construction timeline is not yet known, as the project still needs approval from the city.