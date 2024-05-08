Demolition work is underwayonthe state government's Administration Building in downtown Raleigh, as the state prepares to build a new education campus at 116 W. Jones St.
Flashback: The state legislature has earmarked around $400 million to build a new education campus on the site of the Administration Building, as part of a larger effort to replace older state government buildings around downtown Raleigh.
The new education campus would be home to the UNC System, the N.C. Community College System and the Department of Public Instruction.
Built in the 1960s, the Administration Building was home to staff for the governor's office and other executive branch agencies, which have had to find new offices with construction started.
What's next: Construction is expected to begin on the education campus later this year, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.