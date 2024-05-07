Share on email (opens in new window)

More than half of Wake County's $2 billion proposed budget would go toward education, if county commissioners vote to approve spending priorities put forward by county manager David Ellis. Why it matters: The county is responsible for a variety of public spending, including for the Wake County Public Schools System. It also sets the tax rate that landowners in the county pay.

Driving the news: Property values soared by 50.6% across Wake County between 2020 and 2024 — the largest-ever increase during a four-year re-evaluation cycle.

To take that growth into account, Ellis proposed decreasing the current tax rate from 65.7 cents per $100 of valuation to 51.05 cents per $100 of valuation.

That would mean a resident who owns a $462,000 home — about the median assessed value in the county — would have a tax bill of $2,358.

Whether or not that is more than a previous resident's tax bill will depend on how much their property value has appreciated over the last four years.

By the numbers: Ellis' proposed budget directs more than half of the budget toward education, including:

$693 million for Wake County public schools, an increase of $49 million. Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Taylor had asked the county earlier this year for an increase of $58.3 million.

Wake Technical Community College's budget would increase by $3.4 million to $40.9 million.

Spending on pre-K programs would be $7.7 million.

The budget also calls for:

Adding 10 new ambulances to the county's fleet

16 additional law enforcement officers to the Wake County Sheriff's Office

$3 million more for WakeBrook, a local behavioral health crisis response facility

Adding another $4.5 million to the county's affordable housing program

What's next: Wake County will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2pm on May 20 at the Wake County Justice Center in room 2800 (300 S. Salisbury St. in Raleigh), per WRAL.

Another public hearing will take place May 21 at 7pm in the Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive in Raleigh.

The budget could be voted on in June.

