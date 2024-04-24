The Triangle's 10 highest ranked public schools
Raleigh Charter High School is the Triangle's top school in U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools.
The big picture: Five schools in the Triangle area were among the top 500 public schools nationally, up from two in last year's ranking.
- The list includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.
The 10 highest-ranking schools in the Triangle region were:
- Raleigh Charter High, No. 4 in North Carolina and No. 156 in the U.S.
- Woods Charter School in Chapel Hill, No. 5 in N.C. and No. 244 in the U.S.
- Wake STEM Early College in Cary, No. 6 in N.C. and No. 261 in the U.S.
- Green Level High in Cary, No. 9 in N.C. and No. 318 in the U.S.
- East Chapel Hill High, No. 11 in N.C. and No. 389 in the U.S.
- Chapel Hill High, No. 14 in N.C. and No. 515 in the U.S.
- Green Hope High in Cary, No. 16 in N.C. and No. 523 in the U.S.
- Research Triangle High in Durham, No. 17 in N.C. and No. 536 in the U.S.
- Triangle Math and Science Academy in Cary, No. 18 in N.C. and No. 540 in the U.S.
- Panther Creek High in Cary, No. 20 in N.C. and No. 643 in the U.S.
How it works: U.S. News worked with Durham-based RTI International to rank schools throughout the country using third-party data.
- The ranking judged schools based on college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
