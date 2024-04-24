Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Raleigh Charter High School is the Triangle's top school in U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools. The big picture: Five schools in the Triangle area were among the top 500 public schools nationally, up from two in last year's ranking.

The list includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.

The 10 highest-ranking schools in the Triangle region were:

Raleigh Charter High, No. 4 in North Carolina and No. 156 in the U.S. Woods Charter School in Chapel Hill, No. 5 in N.C. and No. 244 in the U.S. Wake STEM Early College in Cary, No. 6 in N.C. and No. 261 in the U.S. Green Level High in Cary, No. 9 in N.C. and No. 318 in the U.S. East Chapel Hill High, No. 11 in N.C. and No. 389 in the U.S. Chapel Hill High, No. 14 in N.C. and No. 515 in the U.S. Green Hope High in Cary, No. 16 in N.C. and No. 523 in the U.S. Research Triangle High in Durham, No. 17 in N.C. and No. 536 in the U.S. Triangle Math and Science Academy in Cary, No. 18 in N.C. and No. 540 in the U.S. Panther Creek High in Cary, No. 20 in N.C. and No. 643 in the U.S.

How it works: U.S. News worked with Durham-based RTI International to rank schools throughout the country using third-party data.