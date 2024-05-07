5 hours ago - News

How to grab a deal on concert tickets in Raleigh

Indio, CA - April 13: Vampire Weekend performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in Indio, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Vampire Weekend performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cheap concert tickets are back, but only for a week.

State of play: Live Nation's annual Concert Week runs May 8-14, meaning you can score $25 tickets for more than 5,000 shows without extra fees.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek when the site goes live at 10am on May 8.

  • Select a show and look for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with Triangle area shows include:

  • Hank Williams Jr. (May 17, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
  • Niall Horan (June 7, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
  • Bryson Tiller (June 9, Red Hat Amphitheater)
  • Maggie Rogers (June 19, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
  • Alanis Morissette (June 27, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
  • Third Eye Blind (July 21, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
  • 311 (Aug. 10, Red Hat Amphitheater)
  • Hootie & The Blowfish (Sept. 13, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
  • Vampire Weekend (Oct. 9, Red Hat Amphitheater)

Find more participating artists here.





