Vampire Weekend performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cheap concert tickets are back, but only for a week. State of play: Live Nation's annual Concert Week runs May 8-14, meaning you can score $25 tickets for more than 5,000 shows without extra fees.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek when the site goes live at 10am on May 8.

Select a show and look for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with Triangle area shows include:

Hank Williams Jr. (May 17, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

Niall Horan (June 7, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

Bryson Tiller (June 9, Red Hat Amphitheater)

Maggie Rogers (June 19, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

Alanis Morissette (June 27, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

Third Eye Blind (July 21, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

311 (Aug. 10, Red Hat Amphitheater)

Hootie & The Blowfish (Sept. 13, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

Vampire Weekend (Oct. 9, Red Hat Amphitheater)

Find more participating artists here.