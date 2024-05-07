How to grab a deal on concert tickets in Raleigh
Cheap concert tickets are back, but only for a week.
State of play: Live Nation's annual Concert Week runs May 8-14, meaning you can score $25 tickets for more than 5,000 shows without extra fees.
How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek when the site goes live at 10am on May 8.
- Select a show and look for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.
Participating artists with Triangle area shows include:
- Hank Williams Jr. (May 17, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
- Niall Horan (June 7, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
- Bryson Tiller (June 9, Red Hat Amphitheater)
- Maggie Rogers (June 19, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
- Alanis Morissette (June 27, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
- Third Eye Blind (July 21, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
- 311 (Aug. 10, Red Hat Amphitheater)
- Hootie & The Blowfish (Sept. 13, Coastal Credit Union Music Park)
- Vampire Weekend (Oct. 9, Red Hat Amphitheater)
Find more participating artists here.
