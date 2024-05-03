Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in May. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:
Of note: This is not a comprehensive list of all concerts coming here in May. Another upcoming notable show includes Orville Peck at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 31.
The inaugural three-day festival, with big-name headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan, is finally here.
- Location: Uptown Charlotte
- Tickets: $225-$499 (GA is sold out)
The 29-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist has already won six Best Arrangement Grammy awards.
- Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Time: 7:30pm
- Tickets: $34.50-$69.50
The accomplished folk singer, mandolinist, banjoist and guitarist takes the stage at the classic NoDa venue.
- Location: Neighborhood Theatre
- Time: 7pm
- Tickets: $35-$85
Dave Grohl and company visit Charlotte for the first time since 2012.
May 9: Chase Rice, Conner Smith, Brooke Lee
The Asheville singer's "Ignite the Night," released a decade ago, reached the No. 1 spot on the country charts.
- Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Time: 7pm
- Tickets: $29.50-$65
The Puerto Rican rap star makes his latest appearance in the Queen City in what no doubt will be a packed Spectrum Center.
The singer-songwriter has taken the country and Americana scene by storm with her honest, vintage sound.
- Location: The Fillmore
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: SOLD OUT
The Evening Muse in NoDa is a great fit for this folk singer and guitarist.
- Location: Evening Muse
- Time: 7:30pm
- Tickets: $20
May 17: Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce
The country star's last Charlotte arena performance took place at the old Charlotte Coliseum more than two decades ago.
The bluegrass band, who stopped touring in 2005, reunites for a pair of special sold-out hometown performances.
- Location: Evening Muse
- Time: 7:30pm
- Tickets: SOLD OUT