Foo fighters

Dave Grohl (L) and Josh Freese (R) of Foo Fighters perform at the Power to the Patients concert at The Anthem on March 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in May. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:

Of note: This is not a comprehensive list of all concerts coming here in May. Another upcoming notable show includes Orville Peck at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 31.

May 3-5: Lovin' Life Music Fest

The inaugural three-day festival, with big-name headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan, is finally here.

  • Location: Uptown Charlotte
  • Tickets: $225-$499 (GA is sold out)

May 3: Jacob Collier, Kimbra

The 29-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist has already won six Best Arrangement Grammy awards.

  • Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets: $34.50-$69.50

May 8: Sarah Jarosz, Le Ren

The accomplished folk singer, mandolinist, banjoist and guitarist takes the stage at the classic NoDa venue.

  • Location: Neighborhood Theatre
  • Time: 7pm
  • Tickets: $35-$85

May 9: Foo Fighters, Nova Twins

Dave Grohl and company visit Charlotte for the first time since 2012.

May 9: Chase Rice, Conner Smith, Brooke Lee

The Asheville singer's "Ignite the Night," released a decade ago, reached the No. 1 spot on the country charts.

  • Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Time: 7pm
  • Tickets: $29.50-$65

May 10: Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rap star makes his latest appearance in the Queen City in what no doubt will be a packed Spectrum Center.

May 12: Sierra Ferrell, Jake Kohn

The singer-songwriter has taken the country and Americana scene by storm with her honest, vintage sound.

  • Location: The Fillmore
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets: SOLD OUT

May 16: Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Evening Muse in NoDa is a great fit for this folk singer and guitarist.

  • Location: Evening Muse
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets: $20

May 17: Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce

The country star's last Charlotte arena performance took place at the old Charlotte Coliseum more than two decades ago.

May 17 and 18: Cast Iron Filter

The bluegrass band, who stopped touring in 2005, reunites for a pair of special sold-out hometown performances.

  • Location: Evening Muse
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets: SOLD OUT
