President Biden's Thursday trip to Wilmington — the site of one of North Carolina's most notorious chemical contaminations — comes just weeks after his administration moved to curb the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pollution in the U.S.
What they're saying: In Wilmington Thursday, Biden described PFAS as "very dangerous chemicals that shouldn't be near our water supply."
"As a consequence of PFAS, you've seen aggressive cancers emerge in that [Cape Fear watershed] area. It's gone so far, we're advising and warning you can't eat the fish from the same water that you drink," Biden said, lauding his administration's efforts to remove the chemicals.
A representative from the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Between the lines: Emily Donovan, a Brunswick County resident, co-founded Clean Cape Fear to advocate for clean drinking water in the months after PFAS were discovered in the Cape Fear in 2017.
She said the recent rules have been the most impressive thing any administration has done around regulating the chemicals — but more still needs to be done.
"This is a good first step ... but it's not the finish line," Donovan told Axios from Wilmington. "We are 100% going to continue to engage this administration to keep moving in the right direction."
Donovan said her group wants to see the government do more to stop PFAS pollution at its source and conduct large-scale health studies of populations exposed to the chemical.