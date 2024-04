Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jim Goodnight, SAS Institute's CEO and co-founder, speaks on Capitol Hill in 2013 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Larry French/Getty Images

James Goodnight, co-founder and CEO of the Cary data analytics firm SAS, remains North Carolina's wealthiest resident, according to Forbes' recently released list of the world's billionaires. The big picture: Most of North Carolina's richest business leaders saw their fortunes grow in the past year, including Goodnight, 81, whose wealth rose 36.5% to $10.1 billion last year, according to Forbes.

Goodnight has used his fortune to benefit his alma mater, N.C. State, start Cary Academy and bankroll real estate projects across the region.

The billionaire could have a huge liquidity event in 2025 — if SAS ends up listing its shares on the stock market as it has planned.

Zoom in: Cary's tech founders dominate North Carolina's richest list. Besides Goodnight, here are other Triangle connections on the list:

Tim Sweeney, 53, founder and CEO of Cary-based Epic Games: $5.7 billion, up 21.3%.

John Sall, 75, co-founder of SAS: $5 billion, up 35.1%

Other billionaires with North Carolina connections:

David Tepper, 66, hedge fund operator and Carolina Panthers owner: $20.6 billion

Michael Jordan, 61, UNC basketball legend and Charlotte Hornets part owner: $3.2 billion

Roy Carroll, 61, founder of the Greensboro real estate firm Carroll Cos.: $2.6 billion

Ric Elias, 56, founder of Charlotte's Red Ventures: $1 billion

Not on the list: