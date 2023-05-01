SAS Institute to shutter some overseas offices

SAS Institute, the Cary analytics giant, is closing several of its international offices amid a downsizing trend among tech companies.

Why it matters: SAS is a stalwart of the Triangle tech scene and one of its largest employers, with around 5,000 workers in Cary.

The privately-held company said it is focused on readying its finances for a potential IPO by 2024.

SAS self-reported last year that it was profitable with revenues greater than $3 billion.

What to expect: SAS said it will close four offices across Latin America and Asia — home to around 250 employees — over the next year, as first reported by WRAL.

Those employees will have a chance to apply for other positions and those that don't find new positions will receive "outplacement services," according to company spokesperson Shannon Heath.

Zoom out: Technology companies of all sizes have turned to layoffs in recent months, as rising interest rates spiked uncertainty about the economy.

Locally firms from Red Hat and IBM to Pendo and Citrix have made cuts.

What they're saying: Heath said SAS is not in a hiring freeze, but it is being more careful about its future plans.