Dreamville organizers confirmed that the popular music festival will return to Raleigh in 2025. Exact dates will be announced in the fall, when early-bird tickets go on sale. Why it matters: Since its 2019 debut, Dreamville has become a signature social and cultural annual event, putting North Carolina on the global stage.

The spending of roughly 100,000 Dreamville attendees last year had an economic impact of $122 million for Wake County, according to a recent report.

The intrigue: Wednesday's confirmation quashes concerns that some festivalgoers had after comments made by J. Cole during his performance last weekend.

"I don't know how many more Dreamville Festivals I got in me," Cole repeated on stage in between songs, drawing a mix of boos and gasps from the crowd, Axios Charlotte's Alexis Clinton wrote.

By the numbers: The 2024 festival drew more than 104,000 over two days last weekend — a record for Dorothea Dix Park, event organizers said in a statement.

Fans traveled from 20 countries and all 50 states to see artists such as Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, 50 Cent and SZA.

Leading up to the concerts was the Dreamville Festival week, a celebration of culture that included stand-up comedy, game night, yoga, a block party and a music conference.

The festival included over 75 vendors, food trucks, artists and entrepreneurs.

What they're saying: "We are grateful to everyone from around the world who continues to rock with us year after year after year, while our team continues to find new ways to elevate and improve the festival-going experience in all facets," Dreamville cofounder and festival president Adam Roy said in a statement.