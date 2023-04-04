32 mins ago - News

Dreamville Festival says it will return to Raleigh in 2024

Zachery Eanes

Dreamville capped off its 2023 festival with fireworks. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The organizers of J. Cole's Dreamville Festival said Tuesday that the event will return to Dorothea Dix Park in 2024.

What's happening: Dreamville said it sold 100,000 tickets for last weekend's festival, which saw J. Cole welcome stars like Drake, Usher and surprise guests such as Lil Wayne and 21 Savage to the City of Oaks.

  • Organizers said dates and lineups would be released in the future. .

Why it matters: After three successful festivals, Dreamville has solidified itself as one of Raleigh's premier cultural events and proven that Dix Park can host large crowds.

  • It's also been a moneymaker for the city, with the 2022 festival creating a $6.7 million economic impact in Wake County and this year's edition is expected to be larger.
