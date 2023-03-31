Some 100,000 people from around the world are about to descend upon Raleigh in celebration of J. Cole's Dreamville Festival and its killer lineup this weekend.

Driving the news: Whether you're attending or not, prepare your heart and mind for far more people than usual downtown or near it and plan accordingly.

The big picture: Dreamville has pumped millions into our local economy since it began, and helped Raleigh shed its reputation as a sleepy capital city.

Yes, but: That also means it may disrupt your weekend plans.

State of play: Hotels are completely booked and the festival is sold out for the first time, save for some resale tickets.

The festival

If you're going to Dreamville, we gotchu.

Axios Charlotte's Alexis Clinton, who's joining Zach and Lucille at the festival this weekend, wrote about three things you need to know before you go.

Dreamville's Instagram and website also have all the information you could ever need to navigate the weekend.

And here's a quick guide to our favorite downtown Raleigh shops, eateries and places.

Other Dreamville events

Plus: A slew of Dreamville-inspired events happening outside the festival.

There's a kick-off party at Union Station Plaza from 1-8pm Friday.

Also in the Warehouse District is a Dreamville merch pop-up shop. Open 12-7pm Friday next to Heirloom Coffee, Tea, Kitchen.

CAM Raleigh has a series of Dreamville events celebrating 50 years of hip-hop Friday, too, featuring Ari Lennox and Timbaland. Runs from 12-8pm.

House of Art has a Dreamville pop-up Friday and Saturday.

Farotage Nation Lounge is hosting an afrobeat afterparty.

Playlist

Lucille made a Dreamville playlist featuring artists at the fest.