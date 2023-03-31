42 mins ago - Things to Do

Your guide to Dreamville Festival

Lucille Sherman

Photo: Dreamville Festival/Parallel Agency

Some 100,000 people from around the world are about to descend upon Raleigh in celebration of J. Cole's Dreamville Festival and its killer lineup this weekend.

Driving the news: Whether you're attending or not, prepare your heart and mind for far more people than usual downtown or near it and plan accordingly.

The big picture: Dreamville has pumped millions into our local economy since it began, and helped Raleigh shed its reputation as a sleepy capital city.

  • Yes, but: That also means it may disrupt your weekend plans.

State of play: Hotels are completely booked and the festival is sold out for the first time, save for some resale tickets.

The festival

If you're going to Dreamville, we gotchu.

  • Axios Charlotte's Alexis Clinton, who's joining Zach and Lucille at the festival this weekend, wrote about three things you need to know before you go.
  • Dreamville's Instagram and website also have all the information you could ever need to navigate the weekend.
  • And here's a quick guide to our favorite downtown Raleigh shops, eateries and places.
Other Dreamville events

Plus: A slew of Dreamville-inspired events happening outside the festival.

  • CAM Raleigh has a series of Dreamville events celebrating 50 years of hip-hop Friday, too, featuring Ari Lennox and Timbaland. Runs from 12-8pm.
  • House of Art has a Dreamville pop-up Friday and Saturday.
  • Farotage Nation Lounge is hosting an afrobeat afterparty.
Playlist

Lucille made a Dreamville playlist featuring artists at the fest.

  • It's perfect for enjoying if you're as excited for Dreamville as Lucille is — jury's still out on Zach — or if you're just in the mood for a good hip hop-themed playlist.
  • Listen here, and email us songs you think we should add.
